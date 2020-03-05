Warriors sign Dragan Bender to second 10-day contract before Raptors game

The Warriors want to get a longer look at Dragan Bender.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft recently finished his first 10-day contract with the Warriors, but he'll be sticking around the Bay for a little while longer. The Dubs signed Bender to a second 10-day contract Thursday, the team announced.

The Warriors have signed center Dragan Bender to a second 10-day contract.



In six games with the Warriors, he has averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.3 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/DSZsQXzqP7



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

During his first 10-day stint with the Dubs, Bender averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Dubs were not expected to offer Bender a second 10-day contract immediately, but they have opted to keep the 22-year-old around for another stint to get a better look at him.

As the Warriors' injury-ravaged season comes to a close, head coach Steve Kerr and the staff want to get a look at as many players as possible as they look to fill out next year's roster.

On Thursday night, Bender will suit up with Steph Curry for the first time as the two-time MVP makes his triumphant return from a broken left hand. With Curry back, Bender's second 10-day look will be all the more important as Kerr looks to see who can form the best chemistry with the best shooter in NBA history.

