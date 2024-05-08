Warriors shut down in district quarterfinal

May 7—Box Score

At RORC

SPUDDERS 2, WARRIORS 0

Rochester 000 000 0 — 0

Ridgefield 001 010 X — 2

ROC Pitching — Ubias 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 3 K Highlights — Pietras 2-3; Weiss 1-2

It was an uneventful start to the postseason for the Rochester baseball team on Tuesday, as the Warriors lost 2-0 to Ridgefield in the district quarterfinals.

Rochester (12-9) mustered just three hits, and when they had runners on, they couldn't capitalize.

In the third inning, the Warriors had runners on first and second, and the runners tried to advance on a wild pitch. The pitch ricocheted directly off the backstop to the catcher, who threw out the leading runner.

"It was one of those games where things didn't bounce our way," Rochester coach Brad Quarnstrom said.

Mason Ubias had a great day on the mound, allowing just three hits and two unearned runs in six strong innings.

"Mason threw extremely well," Quarnstrom said. "He pitched us out of some tough spots."

The Warriors can still qualify for the state tournament, but they'll need to win two straight elimination games, starting with a matchup against R.A. Long in Ridgefield on Wednesday.

"If we come out and swing it better than we did tonight and put some pressure on them, I think we can definitely go get it," Quarnstrom said.