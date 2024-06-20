Warriors showed interest in Alex Caruso at the 2024 trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors endured a difficult 2023-24 season, culminating in them missing the playoffs. As such, the front office was likely active as they searched for ways to improve the team around the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Nevertheless, they were unable to find a move that was able to move the needle for them.

However, it has now emerged that Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors front office did attempt to pry Alex Caruso away from the Chicago Bulls ahead of the trade deadline. Will Gottlieb of “CHGO” has reported that the Warriors were among multiple teams interested in acquiring the highly-rated guard.

“The Bulls took calls on Caruso, but never made them. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bulls have received offers from multiple teams, consisting of multiple protected first-round picks ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline,” Gottlieb reported. “One of those deals included a pick that ended up in the top-10 of the 2024 Draft, the source said. The Golden State Warriors were among teams who made a strong offer for Caruso, multiple sources confirmed. Ultimately, they declined.”

The Bulls are expected to make changes to their roster this summer. Caruso may be made available for trade as the Bulls explore ways of increasing their tradable assets. As such, the Warriors could renew their interest in the defensive guard who is known to be a ‘winning’ player.

Still, Chicago may put a heft price on Caruso’s head, and that could scare the Warriors away from making a move.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire