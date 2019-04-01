Warriors showed full potential in Hornets thrashing - Curry

Stephen Curry felt the Golden State Warriors showed their "full potential" in an emphatic 137-90 defeat of the Charlotte Hornets that clinched a fifth consecutive Pacific Division title.

The Warriors responded to a 131-130 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves with a crushing victory at Oracle Arena on Sunday despite DeMarcus Cousins' ejection in the second quarter.

Steve Kerr's side shot 21-for-33 from distance, in the process striking a big blow to the Hornets' bid to secure a playoff place.

Curry led the way with 25 points - including going five for eight on attempts from deep - and the two-time MVP thought the defending champions were at their very best on Sunday.

"We've had a little Jekyll and Hyde situation these last few weeks – we've either been all the way there, or a Dallas game [when the Warriors lost 126-91] can happen, or we fight against Minnesota and those down the stretch type of games," Curry told the media.

"We showed our full potential. I know Charlotte is an interesting situation, but we controlled the tempo from the jump.

"You have to keep things in perspective with what we are playing for, what we are building towards in the playoffs. It starts to get real with the countdown - but it's a good feeling right now, we've got to keep it going."

Curry praised the contribution made by Andrew Bogut after the 34-year-old - who returned to the Warriors at the start of March - stepped up following the departure of Cousins, who was ejected for a flagrant foul 2.

"He's very familiar with our system, with the years he was here and helping us win our first championship. It was an easy transition for him - he looks amazing and he has a lot of life left in those legs," Curry said of Bogut, who had eight rebounds and six points in his 11 minutes on court.

"He knows that when he's asked to impact the game, to contribute, he's ready. It’s been a big help for us, to have someone behind DeMarcus we can rely on.

"We'd rather have DeMarcus obviously on the court - that was a tough way for him to finish the night - but the full squad is pretty powerful."