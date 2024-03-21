Warriors shatter NBA record with odd scoring feat vs. Grizzlies
Warriors shatter NBA record with odd scoring feat vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
The Warriors made NBA history in their 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center.
Golden State scored 137 points against Memphis with just two made free throws, breaking the previous record of 126 points on two or fewer free throws set by the 1979-1980 Los Angeles Lakers. (h/t Reddit user u/nowhathappenedwas)
Team
Date
Points
Golden State Warriors
3-20-2024
137 points
Los Angeles Lakers
3-28-1980
126 points
11-14-2022
112 points
Golden State Warriors
1-30-2016
108 points
Phoenix Suns
3-20-2007
108 points
1-25-1977
108 points
11-20-1999
106 points
Phoenix Suns
11-24-2013
104 points
3-13-1973
104 points
11-19-1977
103 points
The Warriors previously accomplished a similar feat eight years ago when the infamous 73-9 squad scored 108 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 30, 2016, with just one free throw.
The feat shouldn't be that surprising given Golden State (36-32) averages the seventh-most points per game (118.6), but the 25th-most free-throw attempts (20.8) per game in the NBA this season.
