Warriors shatter NBA record with odd scoring feat vs. Grizzlies

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
Warriors shatter NBA record with odd scoring feat vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors made NBA history in their 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center.

Golden State scored 137 points against Memphis with just two made free throws, breaking the previous record of 126 points on two or fewer free throws set by the 1979-1980 Los Angeles Lakers. (h/t Reddit user u/nowhathappenedwas)

Team

Date

Points

Golden State Warriors

3-20-2024

137 points

Los Angeles Lakers

3-28-1980

126 points

Phoenix Suns

11-14-2022

112 points

Golden State Warriors

1-30-2016

108 points

Phoenix Suns

3-20-2007

108 points

New York Knicks

1-25-1977

108 points

San Antonio Spurs

11-20-1999

106 points

Phoenix Suns

11-24-2013

104 points

Chicago Bulls

3-13-1973

104 points

New Orleans Jazz

11-19-1977

103 points

The Warriors previously accomplished a similar feat eight years ago when the infamous 73-9 squad scored 108 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 30, 2016, with just one free throw.

The feat shouldn't be that surprising given Golden State (36-32) averages the seventh-most points per game (118.6), but the 25th-most free-throw attempts (20.8) per game in the NBA this season.

