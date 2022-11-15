Warriors sending James Wiseman to G-League in Santa Cruz, Steve Kerr says

Kerr: Dubs sending Wiseman to Santa Cruz for 'extended period' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman is being sent down to Santa Cruz to get some reps in with the Warriors' G League affiliate, coach Steve Kerr announced after Golden State's 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The 7-foot-1 center played nine minutes in the Warriors' blowout win at Chase Center on Monday, but he didn't play in any of Golden State's previous three games.

"Yeah, he going to go to Santa Cruz tomorrow and we will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and some games," Kerr told reporters after the game. "It's not going to be one game and bring him back, we want to give him 10 straight days, something like that, and then come back."

After playing 39 games in his rookie year and then missing the entire 2021-22 season with a torn meniscus, Wiseman returned to the court this season for the first time since April 10, 2021, and was expected to be just the big man who the Warriors so desperately have been needing.

Instead, his first few games in his third NBA season have been just like his journey through the league: Full of ups and downs.

"We all know things happen in this league," Kerr continued. "He's going to find his way back to the rotation at some point. But the best thing for him is to play a lot of minutes and get a lot of reps."

Kerr understands how difficult it could be for a young player to fall out of the rotation, but has faith that the big man will bounce back stronger.

"It's really hard. It's really hard for anybody to be in and out of the lineup, but for a young guy who's been through a lot already, it's a lot to go through," Kerr said. "But this is part of his journey. Everybody's got a different one. Part of his is he barely played any basketball before he got to the NBA and he had a major injury. What I love about James is that he's got incredible character, work ethic and care for the team.

"[He's] an unbelievable teammate. before the game, he knew he wasn't going to be part of the rotation, [but] he was helping [Kevon] Looney prepare for the game with Looney's workouts, defending him. Wise is all in on the team and because of his talent, because of all those characteristics, I'm a huge believer that longterm, he's going to be a really good player."

The Warriors have seen great things happen after sending their players to Santa Cruz. Jordan Poole is a perfect example of that, and Golden State is hoping for the same with Wiseman.

Through 10 games so far this season, Wiseman is averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.