Warriors select UCLA’s Adem Bona in latest NBA mock draft from The Ringer

With only one pick in the second round, there’s been a flurry of different prospects projected to land with the Golden State Warriors in mock drafts. In the latest mock draft from Kevin O’Connell with The Ringer, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Steve Kerr and the Warriors landed a standout defensive big man from the Pac-12.

With the No. 52 overall selection, the Warriors added UCLA’s Adem Bona in the second round. According to O’Connell, Bona is similar to Warriors veteran big man and fellow UCLA alum Kevon Looney.

Via The Ringer:

Bona, who’s similar to Kevon Looney, could provide some support behind him; he’s also, coincidentally, another UCLA player.

Read the full mock draft from The Ringer here.

In two seasons with the Bruins, the 6-foot-10 center built a decorated resume that includes Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Rookie of the Year.

On this way to earning All-Pac-12 and All-Defense honors, Bona averaged 12.9 points on 58.8% shooting from the field to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.

The second round of the NBA draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m. PT from Brooklyn, New York.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire