Warriors select Santa Clara SG Podziemski at No. 19 in 2023 draft

The Warriors bolstered their backcourt by selecting Santa Clara shooting guard Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

While there were rumors that the Warriors might trade the pick, they kept it and used it on Podziemski.

The pick of Podziemski concludes a busy day for the Warriors in which they reportedly swung a blockbuster trade for Chris Paul, sending Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks to the Washington Wizards.

This story will be updated...