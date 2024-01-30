Warriors would seek Steph Curry’s approval if trading core player

Trade season is upon us. The Golden State Warriors are widely expected to be active heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Previously, The Athletic’s Shams Charania noted everyone outside of Steph Curry is a potential trade candidate as the front office looks to turn the team’s season around.

However, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Joe Lacob would likely seek Curry’s approval before trading away Klay Thompson or Draymond Green. The trio have been together for over a decade and enjoyed significant success under Steve Kerr‘s guidance.

“They’re not going to make any moves to that core and break up that dynastic team unless he’s on board with that idea,” Shelburne said on an episode of NBA Today.

Given Golden State’s struggles, it’s logical the front office would explore potential moves to bolster the team for the second half of the season. However, Thompson and Green are part of the championship fabric. Moving on from either veteran could weaken the franchise’s chances of making a run, should they qualify for the playoffs.

With less than two weeks remaining until the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see whether the front office looks to make a splash. Or do they trust the current roster to figure things out, stay healthy and turn the season around. One thing’s for sure, though, nobody wants to see a playoffs without Steph Curry working his magic.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire