When the Pelicans were on the clock at No. 39 overall in last month's NBA Draft, the Warriors struck.

Golden State traded two future second-round picks to New Orleans and selected Alen Smailagic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Serbian big man signed a contract with the Dubs on Thursday, and we learned the details of the agreement on Friday:

The Golden State Warriors signed Alen Smailagic, the No. 39 pick of the 2019 draft, to a four-year, $6.13 million deal, league sources told @TheAthleticNBA. Years 1 and 2 are guaranteed. His agency, Wasserman, negotiated his deal with the Warriors. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 12, 2019

Here is the exact breakdown, according to Spotrac.com:

-2019-20 = $898,310

-2020-21 = $1,517,981

-2021-22 = $1,782,621

-2022-23 = $1,930,681







The last two years are non-guaranteed.

Smailagic spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks over the final six games.

He became the youngest player in G League history and doesn't turn 19 years old until next month.

In seven Summer League contests, he registered 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds, while making 4-of-18 3-point attempts.

[RELATED: Outsiders Film Room: How Dubs second-rounder Smailagic can help]

Warriors second round pick Alen Smailagic is pretty springy/quick to the rim pic.twitter.com/2nk2rHkygQ — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 11, 2019

Story continues

Alen Smailagic adding to his summer league legend late night in Vegas. Chasedown block + stare down (a couple possessions after he dunked on someone again) pic.twitter.com/j6ip4UFFV4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 9, 2019

The Warriors believe in him and he certainly believes in himself.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Warriors give second-round draft pick Alen Smailagic four-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area