Warriors give second-round draft pick Alen Smailagic four-year contract

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

When the Pelicans were on the clock at No. 39 overall in last month's NBA Draft, the Warriors struck.

Golden State traded two future second-round picks to New Orleans and selected Alen Smailagic.

The Serbian big man signed a contract with the Dubs on Thursday, and we learned the details of the agreement on Friday:

Here is the exact breakdown, according to Spotrac.com:

-2019-20 = $898,310
-2020-21 = $1,517,981
-2021-22 = $1,782,621
-2022-23 = $1,930,681


The last two years are non-guaranteed.

Smailagic spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks over the final six games.

He became the youngest player in G League history and doesn't turn 19 years old until next month.

In seven Summer League contests, he registered 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds, while making 4-of-18 3-point attempts.

The Warriors believe in him and he certainly believes in himself.

