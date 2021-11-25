Warriors will be 'scary' with Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins says

Wiggins says Warriors will be 'scary' with Klay and Wiseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether it's coming back from a deficit or dominating all four quarters, the Warriors have shown they can win games in multiple ways this season. On Wednesday night, it was another comeback, outscoring the Philadelphia 76ers by 29 points in the second half after trailing by nine at halftime in a 116-96 win.

The win improved their record to an NBA-best 16-2 on the season. And if you haven't heard it -- you have -- they're doing this all without star shooting guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.

"It's amazing," Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said after the win. "We have the best record in the league, and we're not satisfied. We still want to get better, still got a lot of things to do.

"Especially when [Klay Thompson] and [James Wiseman] come back, it's gonna be scary."

Thompson is back to fully practicing with the Warriors as he returns from a torn Achilles. He's expected to return sometime around Christmas, and it would be his first game action since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Wiseman, who sustained a MCL injury last season, is a little behind Thompson in his rehab.

While the Warriors wait for two key players, Wiggins has continued to up his game. He scored 19 points and was a plus-25 in plus-minus against Philadelphia. After a slow start to the season offensively, Wiggins has averaged 23.4 points per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep in his last eight games, ever since scoring 35 points on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It certainly helps having a superstar like Steph Curry motivate you daily, too.

