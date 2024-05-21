Warriors run rule Lady Raiders to advance to district title game

May 21—The Southwestern Warriors began their trek towards a fourth-straight appearance in the 12th Region title game on Monday as they hosted the 48th District Tournament at the War Path. In order to have that opportunity to get to the regional final again, however, they would have to defeat McCreary Central first, a team that in their previous two meetings this season has been defeated by the Warriors in both instances due to the run rule. This time was no different as well, despite trailing early on, as the Warriors secured a spot in the district title game with an 11-1 win over the Lady Raiders in six innings.

Abigail Whitescarver started the game on the mound for Southwestern and looked strong in the first inning, striking out two of the three batters she faced. After a long Chloe Carroll at-bat resulted in her taking 14 total pitches, Kylie Dalton got the first hit of the game on a double to center field. Brynn Troxell was able to draw a walk to give the Warriors runners on the corners with two outs, although they were soon left stranded.

Junior Ava Stephens became the first Raider to make it to base in the top of the second on an error. McCreary was able to get two runners on base but the Warriors were able to get out of the jam on a Whitescarver strikeout. Arabella Lowery connected on a single in the bottom of the frame, but that was all the damage the Warriors were able to do in their half.

Whitescarver again struck out two of the three batters she faced in the top of the third. A single from Carroll, who this time took just two pitches to find solid contact on the ball, began the bottom of the inning, although three straight outs left her stranded on base in scoring position as the game was still a scoreless tie.

Senior Chelsea Whitehead began the fourth by drawing a walk, followed by a single from Stephens giving the Raiders runners on the corners with no outs. Stephens was caught stealing second on a great throw from Carroll for the first out, however confusion soon set in after the next hit. Numerous errors after a single from senior Olivia Wilder allowed McCreary to bring home the first run of the game to give themselves an unlikely lead at 1-0. The Warriors were then able to retire the side to allow themselves a chance to reset.

Stephens struck out the first batter she saw in the bottom of the fourth before the bats really began connecting for the Warriors. Singles from Zoie Lowery and Macie Gwin gave Southwestern runners on the corners, before Lowery was able to score on a wild pitch and Gwin scored on a sacrifice fly from Arabella Lowery, putting the Warriors on top 2-1. The next batter was out but the Warriors had already flipped the lead.

Whitescarver sat down all three batters she faced in the visitor's half of the fifth as the Warriors corrected the issues they had fielding in the previous inning. A Carroll double was followed immediately by a Dalton RBI double that put the third run on the board for Southwestern in the bottom of the fifth. Whitescarver took two pitches to absolutely bomb the ball over the wall in center for a two-run home run, increasing the Warrior lead to 5-1. A walk on Troxell led to an RBI double from Jordyn McDonald, further increasing their lead and starting to put the contest out of reach. Gwin was able to hit an RBI double for one more run in the frame, as Southwestern now led 7-1.

Jayla Singleton came in to pitch in the top of the sixth and issued a walk to junior Makayla Stephens. She was helped out with a double play that went from Dalton to Whitescarver to Lowery before the final batter flew out to center, putting the Warriors back up to the plate.

Walks on Carroll and Dalton began the bottom of the sixth before a Whitescarver RBI single to left field gave the Warriors their eighth run of the evening. A Troxell double to deep right field scored two and pushed their lead to 10-1, just one run short of the run rule being activated. It didn't take long for that to happen either, as McDonald was able to reach on an infield hit after a fielding error, allowing Troxell to score from second to bring the ball game to an end, with the Warriors coming out victorious 11-1.

Whitescarver led the way with three RBI's and a home run, with Troxell adding two and Dalton, McDonald, Gwin and Arabella Lowery each adding one RBI apiece. Troxell and Carroll each had a stolen base in the game. Whitescarver earned the win on the mound, going five innings while allowing just one run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Singleton earned the save, closing out the sixth inning while just allowing one walk.

Southwestern improves to 24-10 and have secured their spot in the 12th Region Tournament as a result of their win. They will play Wayne County in the 48th District title game on Tuesday.

