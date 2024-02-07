Warriors rumors: Kevon Looney could be a potential trade chip

The NBA trade deadline continues to draw closer. The Golden State Warriors are expected to continue exploring their options as they look for potential ways to improve their current roster. However, recent reporting has noted that the team is likelier to make a marginal move rather than swinging for the fences.

Kevon Looney appears to be the latest name that’s expected to be floated as a potential trade chip by the Warriors. Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer has reported that his $7.5 million salary could be a legitimate tool to facilitate a potential move to bring fresh talent to the Bay Area. Looney’s playing time has decreased in recent weeks following Steve Kerr‘s implementation of a new-look frontcourt.

“Kevon Looney has seen a dramatic decline in his involvement for the Warriors,” Fischer wrote. “Looney’s $7.5 million salary could be exchanged for various options, whether Golden State ultimately determines it requires shooting, more defensive wing depth or anything else on the trade market’s current menu.”

Looney has been with the Warriors for his entire NBA career. He was drafted with the 30th overall pick in the 2015 draft. He has won two championships with the franchise, playing a legitimate role in both of those playoff runs. This season, Looney is averaging 5.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Given his size, strength, and rebounding ability, Looney is likely to have admirers around the NBA. However, finding a team willing to part with a core rotation player as part of a trade is never easy. As such, there’s no guarantee we see Looney swap teams at the trade deadline, but his diminishing role certainly means there’s a possibility.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire