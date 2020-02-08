Warriors roster reset: Position-by-position look after NBA trade deadline

Entering the final stretch of the season, the Warriors look radically different.

In a series of moves before the NBA trade deadline, the team shipped out six players, including D'Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks. In the fallout, the Warriors have signed three players over the last two days, including two players from the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

All the while, the Warriors enter the last 30 games of the season with the worst record in the NBA, with eyes set on improvement over championships. To paint a better picture, he's the current status of the roster.

Point Guard

In the wake of Russell's departure, the Warriors signed Ky Bowman to a multi-year contract, while promoting G League standout Jeremy Pargo with a 10-day pact. Bowman outperformed his two-way deal earlier this season, averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 37 games.

Pargo played with Sixers, Grizzlies and Cavs between 2011 and 2013, but hasn't seen action in the NBA since. In 31 games with Santa Cruz, the 33-year-old averaged 17.3 points and 6.1 assists. At the moment, Bowman will be the starter until Stephen Curry returns to the lineup in the coming weeks.

Speaking of Curry, the guard is ramping up his workouts and is targeting an early March return and seems determined to play with the current iteration of the roster before the Olympics. When Curry returns, it will be interesting to see the former MVP alongside a roster that likely won't the same next season.

Stephen Curry getting up shots post practice. pic.twitter.com/xwOFsI0E6t — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) February 7, 2020

Shooting Guard

The departures of Robinson and Burks cement Damion Lee's place in the starting lineup. Lee hit a snag after signing his multi-year contract last month, but has found success in recent games, including a 19-point performance against the Wizards last week.

The trades have also opened more opportunities for rookie Jordan Poole. For much of the season, Poole has struggled to find his shot, making just 28 percent of his attempts. Even last month's odyssey to the G League hasn't worked as he's shooting just 33 percent from the field since his return. Earlier this season, Kerr admitted that starting Poole might have shaken his confidence as Golden State battled through injuries. Now he'll get another chance to make an impact.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson remains unlikely to play this season after tearing his ACL in June.

Small Forward

Andrew Wiggins will be the starting small forward upon arrival in Golden State. His biggest test will be to find the consistency that's eluded him for much of his career. While he's shown all the attributes of being an All-Star talent, his defense and questions of effort have hindered his reputation leaguewide.

His first assignment will be to play well alongside Curry, upon the MVP's return. At first glance, Wiggins seems better suited to achieve the goal than Russell, considering his size and athletic ability.

Coinciding with Wiggins' arrival is the signing of former G Leaguer Juan Tuscano-Anderson. The Oakland-native impressed during his training camp stint in October and played well enough with the Santa Cruz Warriors to earn an NBA contract. While he's a subpar shooter, Toscano-Anderson is a capable defender who can guard multiple positions.

Rookie Eric Paschall is finding his stride after hitting a rookie wall, averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists over his last three games.

Frontcourt

Golden State's frontcourt is crowded with players playing out of position. At the moment, the team has no traditional center, nor a player over seven-feet tall. The team's starting center, Marquese Chriss, just signed a deal for the rest of the season after briefly receiving a two-way deal.

Meanwhile, forward Kevon Looney is back in the lineup after suffering from abdominal soreness. Looney can be effective as long as he can stay on the floor. With his neuropathic condition, Looney has sat out 20 games at the beginning of a year that the 24-year old has described as "frustrating."

Rookie Alen Smailigic will also get spot minutes for the rest of the season. Smailagic has played well in spurts but at 19 years old, has admitted he has more work to do become a regular rotation player.

Draymond Green -- the unit's leader -- hasn't had a good season with Curry and Thompson out of the lineup. Without shooters, Green has little wiggle room to play in his comfort zones. Nonetheless, Green should find his game when Curry returns, particularly in the pick-and-roll.

