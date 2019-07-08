Warriors roster looks finalized after adding Omari Spellman, Alec Burks originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It's been an extremely busy free-agent period for the Golden State Warriors so far.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In case you haven't been paying attention, let's take inventory.

Subtractions

-Kevin Durant signed with the Nets

-Andre Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies

-DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Lakers

-Quinn Cook signed with the Lakers

-Jordan Bell signed with the Timberwolves

-Damian Jones was traded to the Hawks on Monday morning

-Andrew Bogut is going back to Australia

-Jonas Jerebko remains unsigned















Additions

-D'Angelo Russell was acquired from Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade

-Kevon Looney agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth a reported $15 million

-Willie Cauley-Stein reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year contract for just above the minimum

-Glenn Robinson III reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with a player option in Year 2

-Alec Burks reportedly agreed to a one-year, minimum contract

-Omari Spellman was acquired in the Damian Jones trade











Also, Ky Bowman signed a two-way contract, and Julian Washburn (who was acquired from Memphis in the Iguodala deal) is also on a two-way contract.

Where do things stand with Shaun Livingston? Unless the Warriors are able to find a trade partner, it appears they will pay him his $2 million buyout and stretch the money over the next three seasons. In this scenario, he would count about $667,000 against the salary cap each year.

Story continues

Here is the math in Golden State.



Golden State is now $219K below the tax apron factoring in the 2 transactions from today, waiving/stretching Shaun Livingston and signing both second round picks.



The roster will be at 14 and GSW cannot add another player.







— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2019

Eric Paschall, the No. 41 overall pick in last month's draft, signed his contract on Monday morning. Alen Smailagic, the No. 39 overall pick, presumably will put pen to paper soon.

So it looks like this is Golden State's roster:

2019-20 Warriors (at this very moment)



Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

D'Angelo Russell

Willie Cauley-Stein

Kevon Looney

Glen Robinson III

Alec Burks

Alfonzo McKinnie

Omari Spellman

Jacob Evans III

Jordan Poole

Eric Paschall

Alen Smailagic



2-way: Ky Bowman

2-way: ?



































— Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) July 8, 2019

The Dubs are going to have to score a lot of points next season...

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram