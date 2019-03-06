Warriors' roster looked way different in previous 33-point home loss originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

There aren't many reasons to talk about the 2009-10 Warriors, aside from it being Steph Curry's rookie year. But Tuesday night's loss was a blast from the past in the worst of ways.

The Warriors' 128-95 loss to the Celtics at Oracle Arena was the team's worst home loss since Steve Kerr took over as head coach. And it goes back much further than that. The 33-point drubbing also was the Dubs' biggest loss by point margin since Nov. 28, 2009.

A lot has changed since then.

Back then, the Warriors' starting five was Curry, Monta Ellis, Corey Maggette, Vladimir Radmanovic and Mikki Moore. Yeah, that's a bit different than Steph being surrounded by Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins.

On that November night, the Warriors lost to the Lakers, 130-97. The loss dropped them to 5-10 on the season, and they finished 26-56.

In Year 1 of the Curry era, he played second fiddle to Ellis, who led the team in scoring with 18 points in the loss, while the rook dropped 13. A little over nine years later, Steph scored 23 points in Tuesday's loss, which was far from his best showing.

The Warriors' latest loss was a night to forget. But when you look at where they've come from since that 2009 season with all the championships and accolades, it's a friendly reminder that it always could be worse.