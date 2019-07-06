Warriors rookie Jordan Poole jokes about locker next to Draymond Green originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors' 2019 draft class tried on the blue and gold officially for the first time on Friday -- and they each looked fresh. Or whatever the cool kids say.

Alen Smailagić, Eric Paschall and Jordan Poole tried on their new garb and posed for photos, but Poole was a bit apprehensive knowing his locker was next to Draymond Green's.

"They've got me next to Draymond, early," Poole said. "I think Draymond is going to do something like ... put his dirty socks on my chair or something."

Poole attended Michigan in college and with Draymond attending its rival Michigan State, perhaps the dirty socks, if that's the course Green chooses, can be blamed on that.

The recent draftee has a lot weighing on him during the summer months in Las Vegas, and the coaches have credited him on what he's been bringing to the table. And with the unfortunate absence of Klay Thompson next season, his shot of being on the starting squad is a bit better. He's been aggressive which has him standing out.

But we will stay tuned to see how the locker placement situation changes as time goes on.

Could be fun.