Warriors rookie Jordan Poole re-finding shot in G League hot streak

Struggling Warriors rookie Jordan Poole is having a much better time in the G League.

Poole scored a team-high 24 points to lead the Santa Cruz Warriors to a 110-106 win over the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday. It was the guard's third 20-point game since his G League assignment began on Dec. 28 compared to just one in his first 29 NBA games.

Jordan Poole played a significant part in the @GLeagueWarriors' road win on Friday night



21 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 3 👌@umichbball ↗️ @warriors ➡️ @GLeagueWarriors pic.twitter.com/QRhvhaZT3D



— NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 4, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jordan Poole in his first 3 G-League games is averaging:



26.0 ppg

6.3 rpg

4.7 apg

1.7 spg

46.3% FG

42.3% 3PT

80.0% FT



Leads the league in scoring. pic.twitter.com/OCXkVmZ5eo



















— r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) January 4, 2020

In three G League games, the Michigan product's per-game averages far exceed his NBA output. Poole has the ball in his hands much more in Santa Cruz, as evidenced by his 29.6 percent usage rate and 4.3 turnovers per game, but he also is shooting much better.

Story continues

In the NBA, Poole was shooting 25.4 percent from the field and just 24.2 percent on 3-pointers. Given Warriors coach Steve Kerr's hopes for Poole's assignment, it has been so far, so good.

"It was good to see him play a lot of minutes, get the confidence going in his shot," Kerr told reporters Thursday morning, prior to Poole's performance against Salt Lake. "It's a big part of sending him there -- to let him play and just let him feel the game."

[RELATED: D-Lo wants to stay with Warriors for at least three years]

With D'Angelo Russell out Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, Poole could get a chance to see if his G League success will bread more confidence in the NBA.

D'Angelo Russell and Kevon Looney still ruled out for Warriors home game tonight vs Pistons. Willie Cauley-Stein listed as questionable. Jordan Poole, who has been shooting it well on assignment in G-League, expected to be available. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2020

D'Angelo Russell (shoulder) and Kevon Looney (ab) have been ruled out against the Pistons tonight. Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) is questionable. Jordan Poole, who's been in the G League, is expected to be available. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 4, 2020

Santa Cruz, meanwhile, doesn't play again until Jan. 11, so it could be a while before Poole plays again if he doesn't check in Saturday or for Golden State next week.

Warriors rookie Jordan Poole re-finding shot in G League hot streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area