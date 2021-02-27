Warriors rookie James Wiseman signs endorsement deal with ANTA

After being drafted with the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Golden State Warriors James Wiseman has checked off another career milestone. The rookie big man has signed an endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear company ANTA, first reported by ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

According to DePaula, Wiseman will headline ANTA’s upcoming Project Z-Up line.

OFFICIAL: Warriors rookie James Wiseman has signed with ANTA. The endorsement deal will see the #2 pick @BigTicket_JW headline the brand’s upcoming Project Z-Up line of 2021 shoes. pic.twitter.com/Be6nbW9dCS — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 27, 2021

Wiseman joins teammates Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney apart of the ANTA team. Thompson signed a 10-year deal with ANTA back in 2017, who’s currently on his sixth signature shoe with the company.

Other fellow ANTA endorsers include Atlanta’s Rajon Rondo, Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward, Los Angeles Lakers’ Alex Caruso, and NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

The former Memphis Tiger had his ANTA debut tonight in a pair of his teammate Klay Thompson’s KT5 in a 130-121 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

Related