Warriors rookie Eric Paschall tries to answer some wild brain busters

NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago is about more than just what happens on the court. The shenanigans away from the game shine just as bright. And with that come some oddities.

That includes questions like, "What color is a mirror?"

That one stumped Warriors rookie Eric Paschall as he let out a high-pitched "huh" in confusion. ESPN asked Paschall and a handful of other players around the league an assortment of brain busters that gave us some hilarious answers.

If humans can't see air, can fish see water?@epaschall: "Ask a fish."



New questions. Same confusion. 😂 pic.twitter.com/f3y6fYhDR3



— ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2020

Paschall did have the perfect response to being asked, "If humans can't see air, can fish see water?"

After laughing, Paschall said, "Ask a fish."

OK, what about if you try to fail and succeed, which have you done? "Succeed," Paschall says. Why? "Because you tried to fail. ... You tried to fail and you did, so you succeeded in your failure. Oh, I'm spittin' knowledge. I'm spittin' knowledge."

Right, right.

One thing's for certain: Paschall was spittin' some game Friday night in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Paschall scored a team-high 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting in Team USA's 151-131 comeback win over Team World.

He might be better at busting opponents than spittin' knowledge, but the rookie definitely has been one of the brightest parts to the Warriors' down season.

