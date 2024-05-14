Warriors roll past Lincoln County in four

May 14—Winners of four of their last five, the Warriors were back on the road on Monday, beginning a three-game road trip to conclude their regular season. Facing off against Lincoln County, it didn't take them long to get on the board, putting up six runs in the first inning en route to a 15-0 victory over the Lady Patriots in just four innings of action.

Jordyn McDonald led the way with four RBI's in the game, with Kylie Dalton and Zoie Lowery each adding three RBI's. Chloe Carroll, Abigail Whitescarver and Arabella Lowery added one RBI apiece, with Brynn Troxell and Macie Gwin also adding hits. Dalton also added a triple and a home run during the win. Carroll and McDonald each had two stolen bases. Jayla Singleton earned the win, going the full four innings while allowing just four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Lincoln County was led by sophomore McKenzie Shelton with two hits.

Southwestern improves to 22-9 for the season and will next be on the road against Adair County on Tuesday, before a road date at Madison Southern on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

