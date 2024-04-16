Warriors roll over Lady Cougars, go 1-1 in weekend play

Apr. 15—The Southwestern Warriors welcomed in the Lady Cougars of Somerset Christian onto the War Path on Friday evening for district crosstown action. With the Cougars holding a 1-0 record in district play so far, the young Warriors needed to defeat them to keep pace. Southwestern was able to take the lead early in the first inning and never looked back, as they routed Somerset Christian 11-1 in five innings.

Jordyn McDonald led the way for the Warriors with three RBI's on two hits, along with the game-winning home run and two stolen bases. Kylie Dalton had two RBI's and a triple along with a single stolen base. Abigail Whitescarver, Zoie Lowery and Arabella Lowery each had one RBI in the win. Whitescarver, Brynn Troxell, Danielle Taylor, Haiden Allen and Jayla Singleton each had a stolen base. Singleton went the full five innings on the mound and earned the win, allowing just one run on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Somerset Christian got their lone RBI on a double from Lydia Fisher, with Sophia Barnett having the other hit for the Cougars. Childers had the loss on the mound, pitching four and one-third innings and allowing 11 runs on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Somerset Christian falls to 5-4 and will next take on McCreary Central at home on Monday before welcoming in the Lady Cards of Wayne County on Tuesday.

The Warriors then traveled to Clinton County on Saturday to take part in the East vs. West tournament.

In game one, the Warriors were victorious over Allen County-Scottsville 9-2 in four innings of action. Whitescarver led the way with three RBI's on three hits and three stolen bases. McDonald, Dalton, Troxell, Zoie Lowery and Arabella Lowery each had one RBI apiece. Taylor added two stolen bases, with McDonald, Dalton and Makenna New each adding one. McDonald earned the win on the mound, going all four innings and allowing just two runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Game two was a bit tougher for Southwestern as they squared off against the Barren County Trojanettes. Falling behind 4-0 early, there was not enough offense for the Warriors as they fell 7-3 in four innings to snap a three-game winning streak. Dalton and Lexi Martin each had one RBI in the loss, with McDonald adding three stolen bases. Whitescarver, Taylor, Dalton and New each added one stolen base apiece. Whitescarver earned the loss, pitching two and two-third innings and allowing five runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout. Barren County was led by junior Kaitlyn Elmore with two RBI's.

Southwestern sits at 10-5 for the season and will be back at home on Monday to take on Wayne County before traveling to McCreary Central on Tuesdsay.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.