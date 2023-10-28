Advertisement

Warriors at Rockets, Oct. 29: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time

Ben DuBose
·2 min read

In their home opener, the Rockets (0-2) host longtime rival Golden State (1-1) on Sunday night. It’s the first time for Houston’s veteran offseason acquisitions — led by Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green — and 2023 draft picks (Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore) to play at Toyota Center in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season.

The Rockets are still in search of their first win after losing a late lead in Friday’s heartbreaking overtime loss at San Antonio. VanVleet and Alperen Sengun each had 20-point double-doubles spoiled.

Meanwhile, Golden State returns to a building where their backcourt comprised of future Hall of Famers — Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — has fared quite well over the years. The Warriors enter with momentum after a strong victory at Sacramento on Friday.

Sunday marks the first time for Chris Paul, a former Rockets guard from the storied 2017-18 and 2018-19 teams, to play against his old team while with the Warriors. Draymond Green is expected to make his 2023-24 debut after sitting out two games with a left ankle sprain.

When and How to Watch

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (0-2)

  • Guard: Fred VanVleet

  • Guard: Jalen Green

  • Forward: Dillon Brooks

  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

  • Center: Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors (1-1)

Projected lineups are based on each team’s latest game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report for Sunday night lists Tari Eason (left lower leg stress reaction), Jock Landale (head, concussion protocol) and Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) as out.

The Warriors upgraded Draymond Green (left ankle sprain) to probable after missing two games, but Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are questionable. Both are dealing with left foot soreness.

Upcoming schedule

Latest Rockets interviews, news

[lawrence-related id=117422,117416]

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire