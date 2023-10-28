Warriors at Rockets, Oct. 29: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time

In their home opener, the Rockets (0-2) host longtime rival Golden State (1-1) on Sunday night. It’s the first time for Houston’s veteran offseason acquisitions — led by Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green — and 2023 draft picks (Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore) to play at Toyota Center in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season.

The Rockets are still in search of their first win after losing a late lead in Friday’s heartbreaking overtime loss at San Antonio. VanVleet and Alperen Sengun each had 20-point double-doubles spoiled.

Meanwhile, Golden State returns to a building where their backcourt comprised of future Hall of Famers — Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — has fared quite well over the years. The Warriors enter with momentum after a strong victory at Sacramento on Friday.

Sunday marks the first time for Chris Paul, a former Rockets guard from the storied 2017-18 and 2018-19 teams, to play against his old team while with the Warriors. Draymond Green is expected to make his 2023-24 debut after sitting out two games with a left ankle sprain.

When and How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 6 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (0-2)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Dillon Brooks

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors (1-1)

Guard: Chris Paul

Guard: Stephen Curry

Forward: Klay Thompson

Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Center: Kevon Looney

Projected lineups are based on each team’s latest game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report for Sunday night lists Tari Eason (left lower leg stress reaction), Jock Landale (head, concussion protocol) and Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) as out.

The Warriors upgraded Draymond Green (left ankle sprain) to probable after missing two games, but Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are questionable. Both are dealing with left foot soreness.

Upcoming schedule

Latest Rockets interviews, news

The @HoustonRockets were back at work today getting ready for tomorrow's contest with the Warriors. After practice Ime Udoka discussed what Alperen Sengun has shown on both ends of the floor. TOMORROW

Rockets All Access – 4:30

Rockets Pregame – 5:00

Warriors vs Rockets – 6:00 pic.twitter.com/8UOLvYzjbr — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) October 28, 2023

[lawrence-related id=117422,117416]

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire