Warriors at Rockets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors kick off a two-game tour of Texas on Monday night with a stop in Houston, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors are on a five-game winning streak, and will be significant favorites to extend that streak on Monday. The Rockets have dropped three straight, including a 105-103 loss in the Chase Center that ended with a buzzer-beater from Curry.

After playing the Rockets, the Warriors will play the second half of a back-to-back in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Monday’s Rockets at Warriors game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Jan. 31

Time: 5 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors), AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Rockets)

Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (bilateral back spasms) is questionable. Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) is questionable. Usman Garuba (left wrist fracture) is out.

