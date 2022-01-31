Warriors at Rockets: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info for Monday

The Houston Rockets continue a four-game homestand when they host the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The rebuilding Rockets are 3-4 in their last seven games, but nearly all of their progress has come on the road. They haven’t won at Toyota Center since Dec. 8, with a losing streak that is now at 10 games. The Warriors, on the other hand, enter with five straight wins and currently own the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. On paper, it’s a lopsided matchup of a contender versus one of the NBA’s worst teams.

Yet, it’s worth noting that one of those four losses in Houston’s last seven games was an extremely competitive loss at Golden State on Jan. 21, when All-Star guard Steph Curry beat the Rockets at the buzzer. Since then, Houston’s efforts have unfortunately declined in a pair of home losses by 15 or more points to San Antonio and Portland.

The good news is that the Rockets may be closer to full strength on Monday against the Warriors. Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who missed Friday’s loss to Portland while in health and safety protocols, is now questionable for Monday’s game with an illness.

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. upgraded to questionable with an illness. He missed Friday's game in health and safety protocols after missing a day with what was termed a non-Covid illness. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 30, 2022

When and How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 31

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (14-35)

Golden State Warriors (37-13)

Both lineups are from each team’s latest game notes, with the exception of Poole for Golden State. The Warriors started Otto Porter Jr. in their last game on Saturday, but he’s listed as out for Monday due to injury management. Thus, our bet is that Steve Kerr goes small and uses Poole’s scoring punch versus a Houston squad that is also relatively small.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists rookie forward Usman Garuba as out with a left wrist injury, which could keep him out for up to eight weeks. Two-way players Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen remain in the G League, largely due to the majority of the Rockets’ roster being healthy. Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is now questionable (illness) after missing Friday’s game due to health and safety protocols.

The Warriors have a slightly longer list. Draymond Green (left L5-s1 disc), Andre Iguodala (left hip), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot), and James Wiseman (right knee) are all out, while Nemanja Bjelica is questionable with back spasms. Golden State will also be managing minutes more tightly, since they are on a back-to-back with a game looming Tuesday in San Antonio, as well. Houston does not play again until Wednesday.

