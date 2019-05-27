Warriors-Rockets was 'actually the NBA Finals,' Skip Bayless declares originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Are you excited to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night?

Don't be. According to one talking head, you already watched it.

Huh?

Fox Sports' Skip Bayless believes the Warriors-Rockets second-round NBA playoff series was the actual Finals.

Good luck to No. 2 against the real MVP of the playoffs, Steph Curry, who scored 23 in the 4th quarter of the closeout game at Houston, in what was actually the NBA Finals. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 26, 2019

Golden State defeated Houston in six games in that series to advance to the Western Conference finals, where it swept the Portland Trail Blazers.

But again, it was just the second round of the playoffs. It was an entertaining series, but it was not the Finals.

Why would Bayless declare something so crazy?

Hmm. Let's see. He's a San Antonio Spurs fan, and he's mad at Kawhi Leonard for "quitting" on the Spurs last season and "forcing" a trade out of San Antonio to the Toronto Raptors.

There is one part of Skip's tweet we agree with, though: Steph Curry is the real MVP in the playoffs.

OK, now back to disagreeing with everything Bayless says.

Now, go ahead and enjoy the Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals. It's going to be fun, regardless of what Skip thinks.