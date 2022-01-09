Warriors rock Klay Thompson jerseys to Chase Center comeback game

Warriors players rock Klay jerseys ahead of comeback game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ahead of his long-awaited return to the Warriors' lineup, a number of his teammates wore Klay Thompson jerseys as they arrived at Chase Center for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Dubs arrived reppin' Klay ðŸ’¯ pic.twitter.com/sGxwvksEUO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Klay also arrived in style ahead of Sunday's game.

The star of Klay Day has arrived ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/f7269mVi7t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2022

Thompson is expected to start but likely won't see more than 20 minutes of game action in his first NBA game since June of 2019.

It will be an emotional night at Chase Center, and one that every member of the organization has been waiting a long time for.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast