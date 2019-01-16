Warriors ride NBA-record 51-point 1st quarter to statement win over Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors might be dealing with injuries, infighting and way more losses than we’re used to this season, but at the end of the day, they’re still the Warriors. And now, they’re still on top of the Western Conference.

Warriors topple Nuggets for West’s top seed

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors took first place in the Western Conference on Tuesday with a 142-111 show of force against the Denver Nuggets that included a 51-point first quarter, an NBA record in the shot clock era. The team’s 10 3-pointers made was also an franchise record for a quarter.

After falling behind 51-38 through 12 minutes of play, the Nuggets proceeded to (relatively) put the clamps on the Warriors by holding them to 28, 33 and 30 points in the remaining three quarters. That obviously wasn’t enough, though, as the game was never in doubt the rest of the way.

The Warriors were 21-of-39 from 3-point range against the Nuggets. (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Warriors’ usual suspects were at the helm of the onslaught, with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combining for 89 points on 34-of-52 shooting and 18-of-28 shooting from deep. They did so in limited time, spending most of the second half on the bench. Per ESPN Stats & Info, the three are the only trio to each post 25 points in 30 minutes or less in the last 25 years, and they’ve now done it twice.

So the Warriors are clearly terrifying. Somehow, they’ll be even more terrifying when they take the floor for their next game on Friday.

This was the Warriors’ last game before adding DeMarcus Cousins

Because the Warriors clearly needed the help, center DeMarcus Cousins will make his debut with the team on Friday against the Clippers. With Cousins starting at center, Golden State will feature a starting lineup with 25 total All-Star selections between the five of them.

Have fun with that, rest of the NBA.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• ’96 World Series MVP charged with child sex abuse

• ‘I was wrong’: Elway regrets hiring Joseph

• Clemson QB denies White House meal remark

• Wetzel: Bill Belichick — the anti-millennial motivator

