Warriors Rewind: Steph Curry drops 43 points in Game 4 of 2022 NBA Finals vs. Celtics

Monday marked the special anniversary of a memorable performance from the Golden State Warriors future Hall of Fame point guard. While the Boston Celtics are back in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, just two years ago, the same Celtics met the Warriors in the 2022 edition of the NBA Finals.

During Game 4 of the 2022 Finals, Steph Curry put together one of his best performances in the Finals of all time. Curry torched the Celtics for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field. Curry caught fire from deep, drilling seven 3-pointers. Curry added 10 rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during the Warriors 107-97 win.

Following their win in Boston in Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2, the Warriors went on to win the next two games to secure the NBA championship in six games. Curry’s performance in Game 4 helped solidify him as the clear-cut pick for NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

Watch highlights from Game 4 via YouTube:

