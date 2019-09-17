Warriors reveal six jersey designs ahead of first Chase Center season

The Warriors will open up the 2020 season in some new digs at the Chase Center in San Francisco. And they're going to do it sporting some new threads, the team announced on Tuesday.

There will be six variations of uniforms with details of each as listed in a press release.

The Association Edition will highlight the Warriors jerseys fans know and love with the team's Global logo symbol to signify the impact the team has universally. The design was first introduced to the world before the 2010-11 season. However, it received a bit of a facelift with an updated, more accurate portrayal of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

The Icon Edition is pretty much the blue version of the Association uniform with the team's yellow Global logo on the chest. Those yellow sleeves are fire, though.

The Bay Statement Edition is just that, a uniform that makes a statement. It possesses the team's new "The Bay" logo which shows off a landscape of seaside cliffs overlooking the water with a bit of a vintage feel. The Bay Area fog makes an appearance on the logo since even on a uniform, we can't escape it, which also has a scene reminiscent of the Golden Gate prior to the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Town -- City Edition is a tribute to the city of Oakland that has seen it all. This uniform was introduced during the 2017-18 season with the Oakland city logo in white set on a black jersey. This thread celebrates the Oakland community and its support for the team.

The San Francisco -- Classic edition is more of a throwback version to the Warriors' original Bay Area jersey worn upon the team's arrival to SF from Philadelphia in 1962. The city's name is written across the chest on the white jersey with navy, gold and red stripes on the sleeves and collar. A very Jackie Moon-esque, but a classicly retro look nonetheless.

Finally, the City -- Classic Edition jerseys that were designed by the team's 1966-67 owner Franklin Mieuli creates a marriage of the iconic symbols of the Golden Gate Bridge on the front and a cable car on the back of the yellow jersey. The team has sported this throwback several times over the years.

The Warriors' logo created a new, custom font ahead of the move across the bridge along with the more accurate depiction of the bridge itself.

Warriors reveal six jersey designs ahead of first Chase Center season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area