Warriors reportedly out of Simmons sweepstakes, will not surrender All-Star

The Philadelphia 76ers are listening to offers for Ben Simmons, but they have been clear to teams from the start: They want an All-Star level player back in any trade. Philly is a win-now team and will not take draft picks or role players back; they want players who can fit next to Joel Embiid on a contender.

The Golden State Warriors are not that team. They are out of the Simmons sweepstakes, reports Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Simmons, the only All-Star known to be shopped by his team, is also unlikely to land with the Warriors. The 76ers are asking for a massive haul that includes an All-Star-level player. Per a league source, Golden State wouldn’t be willing to give up what it would take to get Simmons.

The Warriors are not throwing any of their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in any trade. Any deal for Simmons would look more like the No. 7 and 14 picks in this draft, James Wiseman, and Andrew Wiggins (for salary matching). That does not give the 76ers any All-Stars, and they don’t really need Wiseman with Joel Embiid as the primary center.

Curry, Thompson, and Green have pushed the Warriors to trade their two lottery picks for a star player that can help them win now. Their top targets are Bradley Beal with the Wizards or Damian Lillard with the Trail Blazers, except neither one of them has asked for a trade nor are they available.

The one name multiple sources have tied to the Warriors — and one mentioned by Letourneau — is the Raptors Pascal Siakam. He has championship experience and was an All-NBA player in the 2020 season who saw his efficiency (particularly his 3-point shooting) fall off last season. If Kyle Lowry leaves Toronto as a free agent, the Raptors may want to move on from Siakam and his healthy price tag. The Warriors’ two lottery picks and maybe Wiseman would be a good haul for Toronto, and Wiggins is a Canadian who would be a draw north of the border.

If Warriors GM Bob Myers is going to trade those picks, time is running out. The 2021 NBA Draft is July 29.

