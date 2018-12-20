Warriors will reportedly match any offer for RFA Patrick McCaw, which sounds like possible CBA violation

Patrick McCaw remains a restricted free agent. He can sign directly with the Warriors or sign an offer sheet with any other team, but the Golden State could match it.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Golden State Warriors are still prepared to match any offer sheet for restricted free-agent holdout guard Patrick McCaw, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Although there is interest from rivals in poaching away the versatile 6-foot-7 guard, teams have received word of the Warriors’ intentions and remain hesitant to submit an offer sheet, sources said.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement says:

No Team or any of its employees or agents will make a public statement that the Team would match any future Offer Sheet for one of the Team’s players

Did Haynes get this from a Warriors employee? If so, that’d seem to violate the rule. Even granted anonymity, that Warriors employee still would have made a statement for public consumption.

Maybe Haynes got this from other teams, which heard of Golden State’s threat, or even from McCaw’s camp. But it coming from the Warriors is the simplest explanation.

Will the NBA investigate Haynes’ sources? I doubt it.

Really, it’s a toothless rule, anyway. Golden State general manager Bob Myers could group-text every other general manager in the league and say the Warriors will match any offer sheet for McCaw. That wouldn’t be a public statement, but it’d have the same effect.

Still, if I were McCaw and trying to accomplish… whatever he’s trying to accomplish, I’d want the league to investigate this. This leak only hurts his leverage, and it might violate the CBA.