Warriors reportedly interested in trade for Rockets guard Victor Oladipo

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Warriors are among teams interested in pursuing a trade with the Rockets for two-time All-Star guard Victor Oladipo. Oladipo’s contract expires after this season, so the slumping Rockets are widely expected to consider trades for him leading up to March 25 deadline . Rather than risk him leaving for no compensation in offseason free agency. Houston (11-23) enters the second half of the NBA’s 2020-21 regular season on a 13-game losing streak, which has dramatically reduced their chances at making a playoff push this season.

