Warriors Reportedly Inquired About James Harden Trade Prior To Klay Thompson Injury

James Harden and the Houston Rockets appear to have reached an impasse. Harden reportedly wants out of Houston, but the Rockets don't seem willing to part ways with the former MVP just yet. And based on some new intel from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Rockets definitely had some options to explore.

During an appearance on the most recent episode of Complex's Load Management podcast, Charania revealed that the Golden State Warriors were among a host of teams that inquired about a Harden trade.

The Warriors made a call for James Harden to try to create a Curry-Klay-Harden trio before the injury. 🤯@ShamsCharania 🎙



"The Warriors at one point made a call in for James Harden," Charania said. But that all happened before they had their title hopes thanks to a devastating injury.

The team was dealt yet another bad hand this offseason, losing Klay Thompson to an Achilles injury just as he was set to make his long-awaited return from a torn ACL. Although it's unclear what the Warriors offered the Rockets, Shams explained that their inquiry occurred before Thompson went down with the injury.

Despite interest from other teams, Harden reportedly wanted to join his ex-Thunder teammate, Kevin Durant, on the Brooklyn Nets. In November, Harden turned down the Rockets' $50 million per year extension, perhaps because he doesn't agree with his owner's politics. Whatever the reason behind his discontent might be, he's still expected to suit up for the Rockets this coming season.



"The Rockets are expecting James Harden to be in training camp," Shams added.

