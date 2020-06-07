Warriors reportedly eye Anthony Edwards if they land No. 1 pick

What should the Golden State Warriors do if they land the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft?

GM Bob Myers has said he’s open to trading it, using the pick to bring in a veteran who could help the win-now Warriors in a way a rookie cannot. On a recent PBT Podcast, NBC’s Rob Dauster suggested the Warriors take James Wiseman, a big man with a high upside but who is a bit of a project, but a potentially impressive modern NBA center.

However, the Warriors have their eyes on Anthony Edward out of Georgia, reports Connor Letourneau at the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sources have indicated to The Chronicle that if the Warriors land the No. 1 pick and decide not to trade down, they’ll likely take Georgia guard Anthony Edwards. If Golden State lands anywhere between Nos. 2 and No. 5, it’ll strongly consider Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn’s Isaac Okoro and Israel’s Deni Avdija, among others.

First the disclaimer: No team is tipping their hand on draft picks right now, especially with the pushed-back draft not until October. Take every rumor with a grain of salt, this one included.

Even if this one makes some sense. Edwards — a 6’4″ two guard out of Georgia — would come off the bench behind Klay Thompson and be asked to play a limited role. Edwards is an incredible athlete who was the focus of defensive game plans last season but proved he knows how to make tough shots. He’s got some work to do to round out his game at an NBA level, but he fits a role the Warriors could use.

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is Aug. 25. The Warriors, with the worst record in the NBA, have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, a 40.1% chance of a top-three pick, and a 47.9% chance of having the No. 5 pick.

That is if they keep the pick.

