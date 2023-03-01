How Warriors' reported Lester Quinones signing affects Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb

How Warriors' reported Quiñones signing affects Jerome, Lamb originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are expected to temporarily fill their open 15th roster spot.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Golden State plans to sign Lester Quiñones to a 10-day contract -- a move that impacts two-way contract players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb.

Per CBA rules, NBA teams with only 14 players on roster are allowed only 90 combined active games from its pair of two-way contracts, while teams with 15 players on roster can use the full 100 combined active games (50 games apiece).

The Warriors have kept their 15th roster spot open all season. But Golden State needed to fill it because Lamb (47 games) and Jerome (43 games) reached their combined 90-game limit in the Warriors' comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

If the Warriors officially sign Quiñones to the 10-day contract, they will clear Lamb for another three contests and Jerome for another seven.

Eventually, Golden State will have to make a decision on Lamb and Jerome. Two-way contract players are not eligible for the playoffs. The Warriors are expected to sign Lamb or Jerome as the 15th member of their roster, whichever one the front office foresees will have a bigger role in the playoff rotation.

The reported move to sign Quiñones to a 10-day contract gives the team needed buffer to make a decision.

After not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, Quiñones originally signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in July but was waived along with Quinndary Weatherspoon in order to make room for Jerome and Lamb.

Quiñones is averaging 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 21 games for the G League Santa Cruz Warriors this season.

