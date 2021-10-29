Warriors Report Card: Player grades for Warriors’ first loss of the season, to the Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors came out firing on Thursday night, dropping 37 first-quarter points in what looked to be a burgeoning blowout.

That fire was extinguished quickly, however.

The Memphis Grizzlies reset and grinded out buckets, outscoring the Warriors in the last three quarters to earn a 104-101 win in overtime.

Warriors star Steph Curry let loose on some flamethrower 3-pointers, including one during the second quarter run, but he went ice-cold down the stretch. Guard Damion Lee had a gutsy shooting display in the final quarters, continuing his trend of late scoring.

The Warriors’ offense struggled to score once the Grizzlies started to lock up Curry, and the defense could not contain Ja Morant and his 18 third-quarter points. The team moved the ball well but was sloppy with its passing, turning the ball over 22 times. Overall, they shot 43.3% from the field and 35% from three on the night.

With the Grizzlies handing the Warriors their first loss, leaving the Utah Jazz as the only undefeated team left, here is a look at the player grades for Golden State.

Steph Curry: B

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

If a basketball game only had three quarters, Steph Curry would have walked away from this game with an easy A or A-plus. He was simply alight in his first 31 minutes of action, with 36 points on 11-for-23 shooting and 7-for-14 from 3. He had six assists and five rebounds. That is a fantastic overall performance.

Steph Curry is a wizard there’s no other explanation pic.twitter.com/jL2CpLkJaT — Mike Mavredakis (@MikeMavredakis) October 29, 2021

The problem is, he went 0-for-6 the rest of the way as the scoring load fell on the rest of the Warriors roster – a load it struggled to shoulder. He finished shooting 37.9% from the floor and 35% from 3. He hit all seven of his free throws in his 41 minutes.

Curry contributed to the rash of turnovers, giving the ball away five times to an active Memphis defense. He finished with a team-high plus-12 for plus-minus, but his late-game lack of production lands him at a B for the night.

Draymond Green: C-plus

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Playing point-forward for much of the game, Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet for sure. He finished with 12 rebounds and seven assists but contributed just four points in 38 minutes. Defensively, Green shined, however, picking up five blocks and three steals. He was oh so close to his patented 5×5 but fell just shy.

His hesitation to shoot the ball was apparent, giving away multiple open looks from deep to focus on facilitating. His passing was impressive on the night, but he turned the ball over five times as well.

Andrew Wiggins: B-minus

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

This was one of the hardest performances to grade, as Andrew Wiggins did what he is supposed to do. He acted as a secondary scorer to Steph Curry, putting up 16 points on 7-for-15 shooting. He contributed four rebounds, a block and a steal.

After attacking the basket early in the first quarter, Wiggins faded into the background. He chipped in a couple more buckets per quarter as the game went on but that was about it. Nothing quite stood out about his night and his zero plus-minus reflected that.

Jordan Poole: C-minus

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Jordan Poole was one of the few determined scorers the Warriors had Thursday. He really attacked the basket when Curry was off the court, trying to make things happen. That lead to six turnovers, though, as Poole forced it too much.

The guard got a starting nod and provided nine points on 4-for-9 shooting with three assists, two rebounds and a steal. His turnovers and minus-12 plus-minus stand out, though.

Kevon Looney: C

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

With center James Wiseman out, big man Kevon Looney was tasked with the start. He did not see much of the court after the first quarter, though, finishing with under 11 minutes played.

Looney finished with four points on 2-for-3 shooting and three rebounds in the loss. The Warriors went small for much of the game, as Steve Kerr is known to do.

Nemanja Bjelica: C-plus

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In four games since his opening night 15-point double-double, Bjelica has cooled on the scoring front with 14 total points. Four came Thursday as the 33-year-old veteran was more focused on ball movement, like Green. He dished three assists and grabbed four boards in 14 minutes on the court. He was one of two bench players with a positive plus-minus, alongside Gary Payton II.

Andre Iguodala: C-plus

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

While his stats do not quite reflect it, Iguodala had a good night for the Warriors. Despite just two points, the 37-year-old picked up six boards and two assists in 25 minutes. He also swiped a chase-down steal that almost led to free throws for Damion Lee in overtime, but the referees ruled that Lee had not yet started his shooting motion.

Iguodala was active, causing a bit of chaos at the tail end of a wild game early in the Warriors season. At his age, consistently hitting 25 or more minutes per game may wear on him as the season continues.

Damion Lee: A

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Damion Lee was a spark plug in a struggling Warriors offense in the fourth quarter and overtime. He stepped up with multiple big-time shots to tie the game at 89 and then 98 in the fourth. He also hit the go-ahead 3 to take the lead 101-100 in overtime.

Lee looked dangerous once the time started ticking down, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds in over 32 minutes. He was not the most efficient, going 41.7% from the floor, but he hit 44.4% of his 3-point looks. Lee continues to feast in late-game situations, which could be key for a Warriors team awaiting the scoring help of Klay Thompson.

Otto Porter Jr.: B

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

In just under 20 minutes, Otto Porter Jr. did what he needed to. He hit a few big shots in the first quarter, lacing two 3s, and did not overshoot. He put up eight points and grabbed three boards, missing one of his four shot attempts. He did not make a huge impact late in the game but did his job.

Juan Toscano-Anderson: C-plus

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Like Porter, Juan Toscano-Anderson did not feature heavily in Thursday’s game. He did pack a bit of energy, though, putting up four points and dishing three assists on the night. He also had a nifty fake hand off to draw in the Grizzlies defense before bursting into the lane for a slam.

