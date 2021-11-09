Warriors Report Card: Player grades from Golden State Warriors win over Atlanta Hawks

The Golden State Warriors won their fifth straight as Steph Curry dropped 50 points and the defense shut down the Atlanta Hawks in the second half. Golden State got a standout performance from its standout star en route to a 127-113 win, improving to a 9-1 record.

The Warriors simply outworked the Hawks, who looked dangerous in the first half with impressive shot-making but fell off in the second. They outrebounded a taller team, struggled to force jump balls even when up by nearly 20 and blitzed the Hawks in transition. They ran the floor better and locked up in the half-court, holding the Hawks to under 30 points in each of the final two quarters.

Golden State shot 52.3% from the floor in the second half, including 66.7% in the third quarter when they dropped 41 on the Hawks. They were also near perfect from the line Monday, hitting 21-of-22.

Here are some player grades from the Warriors’ win over one of last year’s Eastern Conference Final competitors.

Steph Curry: A+

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

It was the Steph show from the jump, scoring the Warriors’ first 13 points on the night. It is fair to say he did not let up from there, finishing his night with 50 points and 10 assists. He is the third Warriors’ player and the oldest player in NBA history to post those two numbers in a game, besting Wilt Chamberlain by two years, according to ESPN.

At 33 years old, Stephen Curry is the oldest player in NBA history with 50 points and 10 assists in a game. — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) November 9, 2021

Steph Curry the 3rd Warrior ever to record a 50 pt/10 ast game, joining Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain per @WarriorsPR — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) November 9, 2021

Story continues

Not only did he score 50, but he did it efficiently. He went 14-for-28 from the floor and 9-for-19 from deep. He was also perfect from the line on the night, going 13-for-13. He didn’t over-shoot and shared the ball when a better shooting opportunity arose for one of his teammates.

STEPH CURRY 🔥

50 PTS, 10 AST, 9 3PT, 7 REB in 35 MINS! pic.twitter.com/gKUILacXrQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 9, 2021

He also chipped in seven rebounds, three steals and a block, because why not? His plus-31 was far-and-away the best of the night. It was a top-to-bottom stellar performance for the 33-year-old against a formidable opponent.

Draymond Green: B+

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Big man Draymond Green took a surprising number of shots Monday, but didn’t hit many of them. He went 2-for-8 from the field, which is not a crazy amount but more than normal. His inefficiency and three turnovers are what knock him down here. Otherwise, he had a very good night. He dished nine assists and grabbed seven boards to go along with two steals.

Scoring is not the focus of Green’s game, so he can more or less get a pass for that.

Andrew Wiggins: B

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Andrew Wiggins is about as consistent as they come. Having scored either exactly 14 or 16 points in each of the last five games, Wiggins was disappointed with just 13 Monday. Truly terrible.

Jokes aside, Wiggins did what he normally does. Chip in 13-17 points and play good defense. He contributed four rebounds and a steal as well. Solid enough night, but nothing special from him.

Jordan Poole: C+

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

After crashing the lanes and stirring up nine foul shots Sunday, Poole was not as physical Monday. He had a rough first half, scoring just four on 1-for-6 shooting.

He attacked the basket more after the break and it got him going as he finished the night 5-for-11 en route to 16 points. He was the only starter to have a negative plus-minus, though, with a minus-12. He deserves some slack after filling it up the previous few games, but for tonight’s performance, he fell a bit short.

Kevon Looney: B-

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Center Kevon Looney got a tick more playing time than usual, logging 17 minutes on the night. He helped out with the Warriors’ effort on the glass, ripping down six boards. He also tossed in six points as well.

The Bench (A's)

Juan Toscano-Anderson (A): 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting, 3-for-4 from deep, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 15 minutes.

Gary Payton II (A-): Two points on 1-for-2 shooting, four rebounds, three steals and an assist in 21 minutes.

Each of these two guards showed some energy in the win. Payton fouled out in the fourth to a round of applause as his pure tenacity has hooked the fanbase in on the 6-foot-3 human lightning bolt. He has bounce for days and always seems to be in the right spots. Even after back-to-back-to-back double-digit point showings, he still made the right plays with the basketball to find open teammates.

Toscano-Anderson made the right moves throughout the game. He took good shots and won a jump ball in the fourth with sheer will. Overall it was a tidy performance for the third-year wing.

The Bench (B's)

Damion Lee (B+): 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting, two rebounds, two assists and a block in 18 minutes.

Nemanja Bjelica (B): Seven points on 2-for-2 shooting, 1-for-1 from three, two rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes.

Andre Iguodala (B-): Six points on 3-for-5 shooting, 0-for-2 from three, two assists and a block in 20 minutes.

Lee got back into the scoring groove a bit Monday, with seven fourth-quarter points. He made some winning plays in the final quarter, forcing Trae Young to double-dribble and tossing a lob to 37-year-old Andre Iguodala for the score. Iguodala finished two lobs on the night, earning his grade.

Bjelica only played 13 minutes but used them well. He had a heads-up play in the first, with time ticking down in the final seconds he drove to the lane to get the foul while everyone else was swarmed. He hit a three in the second quarter as well.

1

1