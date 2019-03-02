Warriors Report Card: Grades for each player on roster through 62 games originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With the newness of the season gone and the playoff race well ahead, the third quarter of the NBA calendar can bring out the worst in the best of teams.

Not so for the Warriors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They benefited from a new toy unique to them. DeMarcus Cousins, four-time All-Star center, arrived early in the heart of the quarter to give the Warriors a three-week bounce they really needed.

[RELATED: Steve Kerr wonders if the Warriors are 'gonna get excited for anybody']

They entered the second quarter with a 27-14 record and went 16-5 over the 21-game third quarter. They won nine in a row to start but ended with four losses over the last six games. Still, it was their best quarter of the season.

Here, in alphabetical order, is the Warriors Report Card for the third quarter:

VIEW THE GRADES HERE