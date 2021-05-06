Warriors remain very shorthanded for first Thunder game

Injury report shows Warriors remain shorthanded vs. Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will not be getting reinforcements when they take the floor Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain) and Kelly Oubre (left wrist soreness) remain out.

So unless the coaching staff decides to give Alen Smailagic and/or Nico Mannion some minutes, Golden State will continue to roll out an eight-man rotation.

Lee's COVID-19-related absence began April 22 and the expectation was that he would be sidelined 10 to 14 days.

The Warriors were hoping that Paschall -- who has missed the last 17 games -- would return earlier this week against the New Orleans Pelicans. But clearly he is not ready yet.

Oubre did not suit up during the Warriors' recently-completed four-game road trip, and reportedly has a torn ligament in his wrist and a fractured palm.

Steve Kerr on Monday said Oubre would be re-evaluated when the team gets back to the Bay Area, so perhaps the franchise will issue a statement on his status soon.

It's very safe to assume Kerr will be asked about Oubre during his pregame media session Thursday evening.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast