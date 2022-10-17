Warriors relying on depth as starting core expected to play limited minutes

Kerr: Dubs to rely on depth as starters play limited minutes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors’ 2022-23 roster is the perfect blend of multi-champion veterans mixed with energized youth eager and ready to get on the court.

It benefited the Warriors last year during their NBA championship run, and it will come in handy for Steve Kerr this season.

As Golden State continues to prepare for opening night on Tuesday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Kerr discussed how players off the bench will contribute while the team builds up their conditioning.

“I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night,” Kerr told reporters after practice on Monday. “So we got to rely on our depth. Not only opening night, but probably for the first couple of weeks.”

Kerr already has talked about being extra cautious with Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala. Thompson made his preseason debut last week in the Warriors’ final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets and didn’t disappoint in the 17 minutes he was on the court.

Iguodala didn’t play any preseason games and isn’t expected to touch the floor anytime soon.

As far as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney go, Kerr didn’t exactly specify what the plan is for them. But fans can expect fewer minutes from them and more from some of the bench players. At least for now.

“I think we have a really deep team so we’ll get there eventually,” Kerr said. “But I think circumstances being what they were this year with the Japan trip and the drama from last week, I think we’ll get there eventually. But it’s a little different vibe and a little different level of preparation compared to last year, for example.

“So it’s fine, you just adapt and adjust.”

That’s exactly what they’ll do and it all starts on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

