Warriors release Langston Galloway
Marc Stein: The Warriors say they have waived Langston Galloway.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Warriors waive Langston Galloway after he played last season for #Suns, the team announced Saturday. He appeared in three preseason games for Golden State. – 6:16 PM
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 24, 2021