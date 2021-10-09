Warriors release Langston Galloway

In this article:

Marc Stein: The Warriors say they have waived Langston Galloway.

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Warriors waive Langston Galloway after he played last season for #Suns, the team announced Saturday. He appeared in three preseason games for Golden State. – 6:16 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Warriors say they have waived Langston Galloway. – 6:13 PM

Langston Galloway @LangGalloway10

Opportunity Is EVERYTHING – 2:35 AM

Langston Galloway @LangGalloway10

Another Day To Be Great – 8:14 PM

Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 24, 2021