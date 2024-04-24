Warriors rediscover offense momentum in blowout win over Wayne

Apr. 23—After failing to score a run in two straight 10-0 losses, the Southwestern Warriors were hoping a district matchup against Wayne County could get them back in the swing of things. Well, swing is certainly something the bats of the Warriors did, as they scored 14 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 26-10 victory over the Lady Cards in five innings.

Brynn Troxell had five RBI's to lead the Warriors, with Kylie Dalton, Abigail Whitescarver and Jordyn McDonald each batting in four. Zoie Lowery and Macie Gwin each had two RBI's, with Hanah Ellis adding two of her own. McDonald struck two home runs in the win, with Troxell, Gwin and Zoie Lowery each hitting one apiece. Gwin hit a double, with Arabella Lowery, Whitescarver, Troxell and Dalton each hitting one. Whitescarver also had a triple in the contest and stole two bases, with Ellis, Gwin and Danielle Taylor stealing one base each. Whitescarver earned the win on the mound, going three and two-third innings while allowing eight runs on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Jayla Singleton earned the save, pitching the last one and one-third innings while allowing two runs on three hits with one walk. Wayne County was led by freshman Kelci Debord with three RBI's.

Southwestern improves to 13-7 and will host McCreary Central for a district contest at home on Tuesday before welcoming in Rockcastle County for a home game on Thursday evening.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.