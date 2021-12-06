Warriors recall rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from G League Santa Cruz

After a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors will get some reinforcements when they attempt to get back into the win column on Monday against the Orlando Magic.

Before welcoming the Magic to San Francisco’s Chase Center, the Warriors recalled rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from G League Santa Cruz. Kuminga and Moody will rejoin Golden State’s second unit on Monday night.

Via @WarriorsPR on Twitter:

Warriors recall Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/fE4um17BhX — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 6, 2021

The No. 7 and No. 14 picks from the 2021 draft spent the last two games playing in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors. While in Santa Cruz, both young players impressed.

In the first game of a back-to-back against the South Bay Lakers, Kuminga tallied a career-high 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field with 11 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. The 19-year-old showed off his range, drilling four triples on eight attempts from beyond the arc.

During game two, it was Moody’s turn to fill it up. The Arkansas product dropped 27 points of his own on 10-of-22 shooting from the field with seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.

Tipoff between the Warriors and Magic is slated for 7 p.m. PT in the Bay Area.

