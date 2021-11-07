Warriors recall Jonathan Kuminga ahead of game against Rockets

Warriors recall Kuminga ahead of game against Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors on Sunday recalled rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga from their Santa Cruz G League affiliate.

Kuminga, who turned 19 years old one month ago, made his G League debut Saturday for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Golden State's top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft scored 15 points in a 104-92 loss to the Stockton Kings. He also had six rebounds and four assists.

He's back! 🤟



Kuminga has appeared in three NBA games for the Warriors this season. In 15 minutes of play, he has scored five points and grabbed three rebounds.

He will be available Sunday night against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.

The Warriors enter their matchup against the Rockets atop the Western Conference standings with a 7-1 record while Houston is just 1-8.

