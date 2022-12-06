Warriors recall James Wiseman after seven games with G League Santa Cruz

Warriors recall Wiseman after seven G League games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman is on his way back to joining the Warriors.

Wiseman on Tuesday afternoon was recalled from the G League, the Warriors announced. The team left for Utah on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Jazz on Wednesday at Vivint Arena.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick played seven games with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Wiseman averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 26.6 minutes per game. In 11 NBA games this season, Wiseman has averaged 13.4 minutes, 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. As a rookie in the 2020-21 season, Wiseman averaged 21.4 minutes, 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

In his final G League game Saturday night, Wiseman was a plus-17, his best plus/minus over his seven-game stint. Wiseman scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 11-point win.

Ahead of the Warriors' 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Wiseman and the rest of his Santa Cruz teammates were at Chase Center on Monday scrimmaging against each other.

"It's been great, just the practice time that he's getting and that everybody in the G League gets," Steve Kerr said of Wiseman on Monday. "You're getting really good quality practices because you're generally only playing a couple games a week. He had a really good practice and scrimmage just now.

"We'll reassess here in the next couple of days."

After the Warriors' loss and the reports that the Warriors have been getting on Wiseman, they brought him back to the big club.

Starting center Kevon Looney has played every game this season. The Warriors also are about to embark on a six-game East Coast road trip where they'll be away from home for more than a week. They need the bodies.

When Kerr announced on Nov. 14 the Warriors were sending Wiseman to the G League, the coach made it known this wasn't going to be a short-term assignment. Kerr expected Wiseman to be gone from Golden State for around 10 straight days. That was underselling it.

Wiseman spent three weeks of constant practice and game reps in the G League, a decision the Warriors hope helps in the short term, but brings great benefits in the long term.

