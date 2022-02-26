Warriors recall James Wiseman from G League
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- James WisemanAmerican basketball player
Marc J. Spears: The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate. The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday. He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr clarifies that SantaCruz came to San Francisco to scrimmage with James Wiseman at Chase Center Friday. Still no update on when he’ll be back on the court in games. – 4:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors recall James Wiseman from their G-League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors. – 2:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate. The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday. He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11. – 2:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors announce that they recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz – 2:46 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman has been recalled from Santa Cruz. Will be interesting to see if he goes back while the Dubs go on their road trip after Sunday or if he joins the team. pic.twitter.com/ohUzzcGG2H – 2:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 2:44 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before he makes his long-awaited return to the court from injury, James Wiseman will join the Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/war… – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying put-back dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat… – 10:00 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse podcast. This week I talk about the latest with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and more.
#DubNation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 7:09 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying put-back dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat… – 1:00 AM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. Even if it’s not for their upcoming games and just for additional practice/scrimmages, it’s a good sign for his ramp up — Dubs are emphasizing reps for him before returning, and this is how he’ll get them. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / February 25, 2022
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman went through the Warriors’ 12-minute full squad contact scrimmage tonight in Portland. Still no exact plan for his return target, but everything continuing to trend well. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 24, 2022
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman at practice today: “It’s just great to see him back out on the floor, seeing him smiling, seeing him happy. It’s all good stuff, but we’ll just keep taking it a day at a time. No proclamations, no plans beyond the next day, and we’ll go from there.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / February 24, 2022