Missing Stephen Curry, Warriors lose most lopsided game of NBA season

The next time someone doubts the impact of Stephen Curry, point them to what happened to the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

With Curry out due to a tailbone injury, the Warriors fell 130-77 to the Toronto Raptors. That 53-point margin represents the worst loss of the 2020-21 NBA season, surpassing the Los Angeles' Clippers ghastly 51-point loss earlier this season. Draymond Green was also a late scratch with a finger sprain, while Klay Thompson remains out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

As you might expect, the box score does not paint a pretty picture for the Warriors. The team shot 32.9 percent from the field, committed 21 turnovers and got outrebounded 57-45. Meanwhile, here's how the team's defense looked:

WARRIORS ARE DOWN 60 PTS 😱 pic.twitter.com/eJcEgst4ak — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2021

As enormous as the Raptors' margin of victory was, it could have been worse. You may note the above tweet shows a 60-point deficit at one point midway through the fourth quarter. The Raptors ended up topping out with a 61-point lead, before a small Warriors "run" made the loss a little less historic.

With more of the same for the game's final eight minutes, it could have very well broken the NBA's record for biggest loss, currently held by the Miami Heat's 148-80 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1991. The Warriors' franchise record still sits at 63 points, against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972.

The Warriors' record now sits at 23-26, good for 10th place in the Western Conference.

