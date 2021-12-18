Warriors at Raptors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

After a close win in Boston on Friday, the Warriors will return to the court on Saturday in Toronto. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (24-5) built a sizable lead in the first half on the road in TD Garden, but the Celtics outscored Golden State by 13 in the third quarter to get back into the game. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, and Golden State held on for a 111-107 win.

The Raptors (13-15) have had extra rest leading into Saturday’s game, as their most recent scheduled matchup with the Chicago Bulls was postponed due to COVID issues.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Sportsnet (Raptors)

Warriors at Raptors notable injuries:

Warriors: The Warriors have not yet issued an injury report for Saturday, but Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery), James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) and Jordan Poole (health and safety protocol) missed Friday’s game.

Raptors: Goran Dragic (not with team) and David Johnson (left calf strain) are out. Khem Birch (right knee swelling), OG Anunoby (left hip pointer) and Precious Achiuwa (right shoulder tendinitis) are questionable.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Moses Moody

G Steph Curry

Toronto Raptors

F Scottie Barnes

F Pascal Siakam

C Chris Boucher

G Gary Trent Jr.

G Fred VanVleet

List