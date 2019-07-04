How Warriors have been put on notice by other Western Conference teams originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The speculation and predictions for next season have already started, and some national pundits are counting the Warriors on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. After making seven straight playoff appearances, there are question marks on whether or not a Warriors team without Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson out for a majority of the season, can make it into the top eight in the Western Conference.



If Steph Curry and Draymond Green stay relatively healthy for most of the season, and Thompson were to return and play effectively around the All-Star break, I believe the Warriors should still be a lock for a playoff spot. The addition of D'Angelo Russell, combined with the return of Kevon Looney and the bargain pick up of Willie Cauley-Stein, should be able to support the team's original three stars.



What will the Warriors get out of the wing position from Alfonzo McKinnie and Glenn Robinson III? Which new draft pick will make an impact this season? Can Jacob Evans III or Damian Jones force their way into a thin rotation? How these questions are answered will decide if Golden State is contending for a top seed in the West, or fighting to avoid the lottery.



However, it will not be easy for the Warriors, as many teams in the Western Conference have improved considerably so far this offseason. Of the 15 teams in the West, only three teams (Phoenix, Memphis and Minnesota) are still in the rebuilding phase.





Playoff teams from last season, including Denver, Houston, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio have maintained their rosters and improved their overall health. Small yet meaningful improvements have made Portland, Dallas and Sacramento into intimidating opponents. But the three teams that have improved considerably and have been the real winners this offseason are:

Utah Jazz

They have become arguably the best team in the Western Conference (if the Lakers do not get Kawhi Leonard of course). With the trade for the constantly underrated, yet oft-injured point guard Mike Conley, and signing the under-the-radar sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic, the Jazz now have a loaded starting that also includes Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles.

They play tough defense, and now they can score in bunches.

Los Angeles Lakers

We are still awaitingLeonard's decision, but simply put, the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma should be enough to make them a title contender. The Lakers will fill out the rest of their roster as the offseason moves along, but they are in position to potentially be the biggest winner in the summer.

New Orleans Pelicans

For a team that lost a superstar in Anthony Davis, it is amazing how great of a summer they have had so far. After acquiring Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart from the Lakers, drafting phenom Zion Williamson, holding onto star point guard Jrue Holiday and adding deep-threat JJ Redick, the Pelicans are primed to surprise the basketball world.

At the very least, for the first time in a long time, the regular season will matter immensely for the Warriors. It should make the upcoming year full of excitement and intrigue.



